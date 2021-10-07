Karnataka Assembly byelections: BJP announces fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur in bypolls

Fielding Sajjanar has come as a surprise as there were strong rumours that the party would give ticket to former Hanagal MLA late C M Udasi's daughter-in-law Revathi Udasi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced fielding Shivaraj Sajjanar from Hanagal and Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi Assembly constituencies respectively for the by-polls to the two segments on October 30.
The BJP said in a statement that the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh communicated that Sajjanar and Bhusanur will be fielded in the by-polls. Fielding Sajjanar has come as a surprise as there were strong rumours that the party would give ticket to former Hanagal MLA late C M Udasi’s daughter-in-law Revathi Udasi. It was Udasi’s demise in June this year, which had necessitated the bypoll to Hanagal constituency.
Sajjanar is a former BJP MLA from Haveri and a long time close aide of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP sources said. On the other hand, Ramesh Bhusanur’s candidature was in the offing and it was quite certain that he would get the ticket.
