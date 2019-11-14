Karnataka Assembly byelections 2019: BJP ‘rewards’ 13 rebel MLAs day after SC verdict

Published: November 14, 2019 3:32:38 PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 'rewarded' 13 of the rebel Congress, JD-S MLAs by offering them party tickets for the December 5 bypolls. The MLAs had officially joined the saffron party earlier in the day.

BJP has given tickets 13 rebel Congress, JD-S MLAs for Karnataka bypolls.

Karnataka by-elections: A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs are eligible to contest the upcoming by elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday ‘rewarded’ 13 of them by offering party tickets. The rebel Congress, Janata Dal-Secular MLAs had officially joined the saffron party earlier in the day.

The Election Commission has already announced that bypoll to 15 out of 17 state assembly constituencies will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 9. The BJP today released its first list of candidates for 13 seats.

Karnataka by-election 2019 – BJP list of candidates

Athani – Mahesh Kumatalli

Kagwad – Srimathagouda Patil

Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi

Yellapur – Shivaram Hebbar

Hirekerur – BC Patil

Vijayanagara – Anand Singh

Chikkaballapur – K Sudhakar

KR Pura – Bhairathi Basavaraj

Yeshvanthapura – ST Somashekar

Mahalakshmi Layout – K Gopalaiah

Hosakote – MTB Nagaraj

Krishnarajpet – KC Narayanagowda

Hunsur – H Vishwanath

Fourteen Congress MLAs and three from JD-S were disqualified by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law ahead of the trust vote in July.

The ruling BJP has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly at present and it needs six more MLAs to touch the majority mark.

