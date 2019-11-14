Karnataka Assembly byelections 2019: BJP ‘rewards’ 13 rebel MLAs day after SC verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 'rewarded' 13 of the rebel Congress, JD-S MLAs by offering them party tickets for the December 5 bypolls. The MLAs had officially joined the saffron party earlier in the day.
Karnataka by-elections: A day after the Supreme Court ruled that the 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs are eligible to contest the upcoming by elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday ‘rewarded’ 13 of them by offering party tickets. The rebel Congress, Janata Dal-Secular MLAs had officially joined the saffron party earlier in the day.
The Election Commission has already announced that bypoll to 15 out of 17 state assembly constituencies will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 9. The BJP today released its first list of candidates for 13 seats.
Also Read: Boost to BJP! 17 rebel MLAs stay disqualified, but can contest elections, rules Supreme Court
Karnataka by-election 2019 – BJP list of candidates
Athani – Mahesh Kumatalli
Kagwad – Srimathagouda Patil
Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi
Yellapur – Shivaram Hebbar
Hirekerur – BC Patil
Vijayanagara – Anand Singh
Chikkaballapur – K Sudhakar
KR Pura – Bhairathi Basavaraj
Yeshvanthapura – ST Somashekar
Mahalakshmi Layout – K Gopalaiah
Hosakote – MTB Nagaraj
Krishnarajpet – KC Narayanagowda
Hunsur – H Vishwanath
Fourteen Congress MLAs and three from JD-S were disqualified by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law ahead of the trust vote in July.
The ruling BJP has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly at present and it needs six more MLAs to touch the majority mark.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.