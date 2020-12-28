  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka anti-cow slaughter bill: Yediyurappa govt uses ordinance route to overcome opposition hurdle, Governor’s approval sought

December 28, 2020 4:14 PM

The Bill, which seeks to impose a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state, was earlier passed by the legislative assembly but could not be tabled in the Council.

Both Congress and JDS have opposed the bill. (PTI)

 

The Karnataka government of Yediyurappa on Monday cleared the anti-cow slaughter ordinance. It will now be forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala for his approval. The Bill, which seeks to impose a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state, was earlier passed by the legislative assembly but could not be tabled in the council. Today, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan said that the Cabinet has cleared the anti-cow slaughter Ordinance. “It will be forwarded to the Governor for approval,” he said.

The bill, which was cleared by the assembly on December 9, faced stiff opposition by the Congress and JD-S of HD Kumaraswamy. The new bill seeks to put a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state and has a provision of three to seven years of punishment if a person is found to have indulged in illegal transportation, smuggling, and slaughtering of cattle in the state. For the first offence, penalty ranges from Rs 50,000 to 5 lakh and the consequent offence can attract fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Both Congress and JDS have opposed the bill. Former chief minister Siddaramiah, citing a study, said that close to 5 lakh acre land and Rs 10 lakh crore was needed to develop infrastructure to look after unproductive cattle in the state. He said the state had over 84 lakh cattle and more than 2.76 crore ton of feed was needed to support them but the state had only 1.49 crore tons.

The Congress leader said that there were only 159 cow shelter houses in the state and the government had failed to provide feed for the existing cattle. He further said that it would be impossible for the state government to feed all the cattle if the farmers decide to send them to cow shelters.

