Karnataka: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Hassan district

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured after three vehicles collided with each other in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The accident that took place at the Arsikere taluka in Hassan district involved a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller. It took place around 11 PM.

All those who were killed were in the tempo that got crushed between the other two vehicles. While six died on spot, three died enroute hospital. The injured are being treated at a Hassan hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site, and said that all necessary procedures are being followed.