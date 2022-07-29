Karnataka: 23-year-old hacked to death by masked men in Mangaluru, third killing in district in less than 10 days

In the third such incident in the district in a span of eight days, a 23-year-old man was killed by a group of four men at a clothing store in Mangaluru’s Surathkal region of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Fazil, was a local businessman. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.



Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police limits till Saturday morning following the incident.

According to the police, Fazil was initially attacked outside the Bee Jay’s clothing store while he was chatting with a friend. The group of men then chased Fazil with machetes on the street outside the store and later cornered him when he ran inside the shop to take shelter against the attackers, The Indian Express reported, citing police officials. As per the police, the assailants continued to attack Fazil even after he collapsed.



“At around 8pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead,” N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, told reporters, adding that the police is taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder in Surathkal.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in important areas under Mangaluru city commissionerate, we’ve imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144. Liquor stores will be closed in the region,” the police official added.

Reacting to the murder, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised strict action against the culprits. “For us, the lives of all people are equally precious. We will take strict action in all three (murder) cases. As and when required, we will take necessary action within the framework of law…it might be the UP model or the Karnataka model,” the Chief Minister said.

The killing in Mangaluru comes close on the heels of the murder of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare village in the Dakshin Kannada district on Wednesday night. Three men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India, have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, police said on Thursday.

The police are also investigating if Praveen’s killing is connected to the murder of 18-year-old Masood B on July 19 in the district.