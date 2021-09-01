Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who ordered cops to beat up protesters, transferred

In a video clip recorded during farmers’ protest in Karnal on Saturday, Sinha was heard instructing policemen to break agitators' heads if they try to breach the barricade.

Haryana government today transferred the Karnal SDM who was in the centre of a controversy after he was seen instructing policemen to beat up the agitators in a viral video. A video of SDM Ayush Sinha went viral forcing the Haryana government on the backfoot. Sinha will now be posted as an additional secretary to the government of Haryana in the Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID).

In a video clip recorded during farmers’ protest in Karnal on Saturday, Sinha was heard instructing policemen to break agitators’ heads if they try to breach the barricade. The farmers were trying to gherao a hotel where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior BJP leaders were attending a meeting with regards to an upcoming poll.

As the video went viral, Nishant Yadav, Karnal DM had defended him claiming that a tailored version of the video was made viral. “Some words shouldn’t have been used. As head of Karnal administration, I express my regret. But SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in heat of the moment, he shouldn’t have. But his intention wasn’t wrong….He told the Police force that if protesters reach their spot, they would’ve already broken 2 nakas by then and if they crossed their naka, they would indulge in vandalism. So they shouldn’t be allowed….A tailored version was presented in the media. The complete briefing wasn’t presented that how did he properly brief Police force where he said that if protesters reach there, they’ll be stopped, talked to and if they don’t, force be used as there’s no force after their naka,” said Yadav.

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that although the choice of words by the officer was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure a law and order situation.

Notably, several protestors were injured in the incident while one of them had suffered serious injuries on his head. However, a video of the person had also gone viral in which he was seen trying to attack the police with a spade. The opposition had come hard on the BJP government for using force against the ‘farmers’.