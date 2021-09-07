  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates Farmers gather at Karnal BKS to hold demonstration across country tomorrow

Updated: September 7, 2021 4:05 pm

As thousands of farmers reach Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat, an 11-member delegation of farmer leaders have been invited to hold talks with the district administration. The protesters have also planned to gherao the district headquarters. Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and […]

Kisan Mahapanchayat Live UpdatesSecurity arrangements have been tightened in Karnal as the farmers have also planned to gherao the mini-secretariat. (Representative image)

As thousands of farmers reach Karnal for the Kisan Mahapanchayat, an 11-member delegation of farmer leaders have been invited to hold talks with the district administration. The protesters have also planned to gherao the district headquarters. Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have arrived in Karnal for the mahapanchayat demanding action against the police lathicharge on farmers during the August 28 protest in Karnal. These senior leaders will be part of the talks with the administration and have said that they will raise various demands during the interaction. Meanwhile, Badrinarayan Choudhary, Gen Secy, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said that the Union will hold demonstrations at district centres in the country tomorrow demanding profitable prices to all farmers equally.

On the other hand, security arrangements have been tightened in Karnal as the farmers have also planned to gherao the mini-secretariat. Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central armed police forces, have been deployed in Karnal district where local authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. There is heavy deployment of Haryana Police as well as central forces in Karnal, while security forces in sufficient strength have also been deployed at the new Anaj Mandi here where farmers are holding the mahapanchayat and plan to move towards the mini-secretariat.

Live Blog

Highlights

    Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders banning the gathering of people were imposed. The Haryana government, which had earlier ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in the area from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts -- Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm tonight.
