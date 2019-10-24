Karnal election result 2019: CM Manohar Lal Khattar eyeing second consecutive term

Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar. (File Photo/PTI)

Karnal election result updates 2019: When Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to a polling booth to cast his vote, he apparently tried to gauge the people’s mood on the day of election. After casting his vote, Khattar exuded confidence that not only he would retain his own seat, the BJP will return to power with an overwhelming majority.

Khattar’s confidence of retaining power was boosted even further as most of the exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Haryana and a crushing defeat for the Congress.

In the outgoing 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP had 48 MLAs. It was for the first time in Haryana that the BJP had formed government on its own in 2014 and the party looks set to repeat the feat again.

Although issues like the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Triple Talaq law were used extensively by the BJP to seek votes in state assembly elections, political observers believe the Khattar government has also performed satisfactorily on the ground to win people’s support. Khattar himself undertook a 22-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ travelling across the state to showcase his government’s works in the last five years.

Khattar, who has a bachelor’s degree from Delhi University used to run a shop near Sadar Bazar in Old Delhi before deciding to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1977. He was a full-time pracharak till 1994 when he joined the BJP. He contested election for the first time in his long political career in 2014 from Karnal and won by massive margin of over 63,000 votes.