Karnakata byelection results 2019: Exit polls predict smooth sailing for Yediyurappa-led BJP govt

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo/PTI)

Karnataka exit poll: The by-election for 15 Karnataka assembly seats, considered a crucial test for the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, could bring some relief to the ruling dispensation. Having banked on rebels who facilitated the fall of the erstwhile Congress-JD(S) government in the state, the BJP may come out on top giving it a comfortable majority in the state Assembly.

A decent voter turnout of 66.49 per cent was recorded in the polls concluded on Thursday. While the counting of votes is scheduled for December 9, exit polls conducted by various local channels have predicted an easy victory for the ruling BJP.

According to Public TV exit poll, the BJP may win 8 to 10 seats out of 15. The Congress may manage to get 3-5 seats and the Janata Dal-Secular 1-2 seats.

Similarly, BTV has predicted 9 seats for the BJP while giving the Congress and JDS just three and two seats respectively.

Power TV exit poll has also projected maximum number of seats for the BJP. The channel predicted that the saffron party is likely to win a maximum of 12 seats, Congress 3-6 seats and the JDS just 2 seats.

The BJP needs to get at least 6 seats to get a comfortable majority in the 225-seat Karnataka Assembly. The bypolls were held to fill the seats which fell vacant after 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker after their revolt resulted in the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy led JDS-Congress coalition government earlier this year.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing the disqualified MLAs to contest election, the BJP fielded 13 of them in the bypolls from their respective seats which were captured by them as Congress, JDS candidates in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Karnataka Assembly’s current strength is 208 where the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Congress 66 and JDS 34. The BJP also enjoys the support of the one Independent MLA.