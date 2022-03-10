Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav or SP Singh Baghel? Counting of votes to decide shortly

Live

Akhilesh Yadav Election Results 2022, Karhal Election Result 2022 Live News: The seat has been a Yadav bastion where the Samajwadi Party has lost just once since 1992.

Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022, Karhal Akhilesh Yadav Election Result 2022 Live: The Karhal seat, which falls in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, grabbed the spotlight of the Assembly polls as it witnessed a high-voltage contest between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP’s Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. The seat, which polled in the third phase of the Assembly elections, saw a record voter turnout of over 62 per cent – second highest for the seat since 1951. Here the counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

According to the Election Commission, the Karhal seat has a total of 3.71 lakh voters, which includes 1.25 lakh Yadavs and 18,000 Muslims. It has been a Yadav bastion where the Samajwadi Party has lost just once since 1992. Baghel has been the former PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and is currently the BJP MP from Agra. Baghel began his political innings under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was elected thrice as a Samajwadi Party MP from Jaleswar Lok Sabha seat before moving to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

