Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election Results 2022: BJP clean-sweep, Congress draws a blank; PM hails victory

The BJP on Sunday clean sweeped the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections, bagging all 26 seats to retain the council for a second consecutive term. In the 2017 KAAC polls, the saffron party had won 24 seats. This time, the opposition Congress, which contested all seats, drew a blank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the thumping victory of the BJP and assured people that the party would keep working for Assam’s progress.

“Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress,” Modi tweeted.

“The efforts of BJP karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them,” he said on Twitter and tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram’s tweet.

Sarma said, “We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls the second time in a row.” After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’, Sarma said.

The election for KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With signing of the ‘Karbi Anglong Agreement’ last year, over 1,000 militants surrendered and a ‘Special Development Package’ of Rs 1,000 crore for the Karbi areas was announced.

While observers said that the BJP’s victory was expected, the elections saw a flurry of parties fight it out last week — from the Congress to the newly formed All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), from old player Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

Along with KAAC polling, the by-election to Koklabari constituency in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Council also took place on Wednesday and the counting was conducted on Sunday.