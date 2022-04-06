Karauli violence: Rajasthan govt extends curfew in violence-hit area till April 7; BJP alleges planned attack

The Rajasthan government has extended the curfew in the violence-hit area of Karauli till tomorrow considering the law and order situation. The development comes days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal to people to shun religion-based division.

The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year), which was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. During the riots and arson in Karauli, houses and shops were set on fire. The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.

Top developments so far: