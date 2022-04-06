Karauli violence: Rajasthan govt extends curfew in violence-hit area till April 7; BJP alleges planned attack

The Rajasthan government has extended the curfew in the violence-hit area of Karauli till tomorrow considering the law and order situation. The development comes days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal to people to shun religion-based division.
The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year), which was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. During the riots and arson in Karauli, houses and shops were set on fire. The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
Top developments so far:
- A relaxation of two hours is being given to people to make essential purchases.
- Police have arrested 46 people and took seven others in custody for interrogation after the communal violence.
- Case has been registered against 13 accused and 33 others were arrested for violating curfew order.
- Mobile internet services remain affected in Karauli while 21 vehicles have also been seized.
- The district administration made arrangements for students appearing for their board examination and they were allowed to reach their exam centre after showing their admit cards.
- Police conducted a flag march in the town to ensure the law and order situation.
- Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore alleged that the attack was planned. He said that the sudden attack on the procession to mark the Hindu new year shows the failure of the state police.
- A fact-finding team of the BJP visited Karauli yesterday and will submit its report in three days.