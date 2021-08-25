‘Karara jawab milega’: Nitesh Rane’s veiled threat to Shiv Sena amid massive political face-off

Rane yesterday also claimed that some Yuva Sena members were asked to gherao his residence and warned that if police fail to stop them, they will only be responsible for the consequences.

A day after union cabinet minister Narayan Rane was arrested and later released on bail after a late-night drama, his son and Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Nitesh Rane today took to Twitter to send out a veiled message to the ruling Shiv Sena. Rane shared a scene from a Manoj Bajpayee film to convey that a befitting reply awaits Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra government.

Nitesh, an MLA from the Kankavli Vidhan sabha constituency, shared a dialogue from the Prakash Jha directorial Raajneeti on his Twitter handle. Actor Manoj Bajpayee can be heard saying in the video, “Those who spit in the sky probably do not know that it will fall back on their own face….They will get a befitting answer… They will get a befitting answer.”

“Hearing the news of Yuva Sena members been told to gather outside our Juhu house..Either Mumbai police stops them from coming there or whatever happens there will be not our responsibility!! Don’t dare to walk into the lions den! We shall be waiting!” said junior Rane.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane became the third sitting central minister to be arrested by state police ever. He was arrested by Maharashtra police yesterday for his ‘would have slapped him (CM Uddhav Thackeray)’ remark. On Monday, addressing a gathering, Rane slammed the Maharashtra CM claiming that Thackeray was asking other people about the year of independence. Rane further said that had he been there, he would have slapped the CM for his unawareness.

His remarks triggered a massive row as Shiv Sena workers filed an FIR against him following which the minister was arrested by the Ratnagiri Police.