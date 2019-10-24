Karad South Election Results 2019: Can Prithviraj Chavan retain Congress citadel against BJP onslaught?

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan at his office in Mumbai (Express Archive)

Karad South (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and a former Union minister in UPA-1, Prithviraj Chavan is the Congress candidate from the party’s citadel Karad (South) Assembly constituency in Satara district of western Maharashtra. Chavan is known for his clean image and has been a crisis manager for Congress on several occasions.

Congress relied heavily upon him and appointed Chavan as CM after the then CM Ashok Chavan’s alleged involvement in the Adarsh Housing Society scam forced him to resign. Prithviraj Chavan later resigned from the top post after the ruling NCP-Congress alliance split in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has toiled hard to breach the Congress’ citadel in the run up to the Maharashtra elections. During the campaigning, the BJP vehemently highlighted development works of the Devendra Fadnavis government while claiming that the sitting MLA and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan did nothing for the constituency in last five years.

The Karad (South) Assembly segment has been a bastion of the grand old party since it was created in 1960. Neither BJP nor Shiv Sena has ever won this seat in the 13 state Assembly elections held so far. Even Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) never won from this seat.

While the BJP seems determined to give a tough fight to Chavan this time, the entry of an Independent candidate Udaysinh Undalkar-Patil has made it a three-cornered contest. Udaysinh’s father Vilasrao Undalkar-Patil was seven-time MLA from the seat till he was denied ticket by the Congress in 2014 to pave way for Chavan. The BJP is pinning its hopes on Atul Bhosale, who contested the 2014 polls from the seat but stood third.

Chavan made his entry into Maharashtra Assembly by winning this seat for the first time in 2014. Chavan received 76,831 votes while Vilasrao Undalkar-Patil received 60,413 votes and Bhosale bagged 58,621 votes.

Chavan is a former technocrat and an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and the University of California.

The constituency, having around three lakh voters, has semi-urban and rural pockets, with agriculture, especially sugarcane cultivation, as the main occupation of people.