Pulwama fallout: Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru forced to cover its signboard

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 3:51 PM

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, India and Pakistan have engaged in a war of words with the former deciding to stop its share of water to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty 1960.

An outlet of Karachi Bakery (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Representational)

Days after ghastly Pulwama terror attack, a group of men in a bid to express their anger allegedly barged into Bengaluru-based Karachi Bakery outlet in Indiranagar area and threatened the staff to remove the word ‘Karachi’ from the signboard, Deccan Chronicle reported. The incident took place on Friday evening, a time when the outlet saw a more than usual rush of foodies. After barging into the outlet, a group of men sought an explanation from the Karachi Bakery staff as to why it was named after the Pakistan-based city.

They also asked about the shop’s owner. Seeking to pacify them, the bakery staff briefly veiled the name of the shop on the signboard and even displayed the National Flag. Later, the Karachi Bakery group put out a Facebook post, saying they are “Indian by heart”. The police tracked them down with the help of CCTV footage of the shop and arrested nine men for rioting and criminal breach of trust, according to Deccan Herald. Founded by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition in 1947, Karachi Bakery’s most popular outlet runs in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi slams government’s decision to attend OIC meet, says it’s not ‘good foreign policy’ 

The incident comes on the heels of charged atmosphere in the country following Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed IED-laden SUV into one of the buses of CRPF convoy. The attack has received worldwide condemnation. Recently, UNSC passed a resolution condemning one of the worst terror attacks in India. The terror attack has sparked anger and several anti-Pakistan protests have been held across India after Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-E-Mohammad took responsibility for the attack.

Several Kashmiri students have been booked for their alleged anti-national social media posts. Taking stock of the situation, the Supreme Court gave an urgent hearing to the plea seeking to protect Kashmiri students. It ordered the Centre and 11 states to take strict action against the cases of the boycott of Kashmiris.

