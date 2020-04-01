Kapil Sibal’s jibe at PM Modi’s tweet: ‘Two Indias – one at home doing yoga, other fighting for survival’

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi over his yoga tweets during coronavirus lockdown.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his yoga tweets during the lockdown. He also referred to Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar watching Ramayan and Union minister Smriti Irani playing ‘Twitter antakshari’ during the coronavirus lockdown, to suggest “there were two Indias” as he raked up the issue of mass exodus.

Sibal said that while others are trying to reach home and fight for survival, there are ministers who are entertaining themselves instead of helping those in trouble.

“Two India’s. One (at home) doing yoga, watching Ramayana, playing Antakshari. The other (trying to reach home). Fighting for survival without food, without shelter, without support,” he tweeted.

Sibal’s attack was in reference to PM Modi sharing a video of a yoga asan which he practises, Javadekar watching Ramayan and Mahabharat and Irani playing Twitter antakshari.

Today is the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi last week. The complete lockdown halted entire economic activities and a large number of migrant labourers were seen leaving their work places in parts of the country and walking down to their native places due to suspension of rail and road traffic to prevent mass movement to check the spread of coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1,600 positive coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. At least 240 COVID19 cases have been reported in the last 12 hours. Around 133 people have been cured/discharged/migrated people so far.