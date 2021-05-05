Kapil Sibal says not right time to comment on Congress’ drubbing in polls; sticks to his Goliath remark on Modi

We must congratulate leaders who win, said Kapil Sibal.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal today said that it’s not a right time to discuss the Congress party’s performance as the nation is fighting a pandemic. “I’ll not comment on it today as it’s not the time for us to speak anything political. It’ll definitely be discussed when the time comes. We’ll present our views. Today everyone from every party should work together to save people’s lives,” said Kapil Sibal reacting to the question of Congress’ performance in recent elections. He said that just like PM Narendra Modi had said he’ll win West Bengal, the PM and all of us should now say that we will win this struggle against the pandemic. “Elections are a different matter but this is a battle of life and death. We have to win this,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Kapil Sibal, however, stuck to his remark praising Mamata Banerjee and terming Modi as Goliath. “A courageous grassroots leader, a modern Jhansi ki Rani, has proven that no matter what the odds, Goliaths can be humbled,” said Sibal in a tweet yesterday.

Reacting to the comment, he said, “When the PM won the 2019 polls, I congratulated him but couldn’t have called him Jhansi ki Rani as he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. The Centre did everything and the EC helped. Despite that, if Mamata ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani,” said Sibal.

The term ‘Goliath’ has come from the biblical Book of Samuel. But today the phrase ‘David and Goliath’ has taken a popular connotation denoting a situation where a comparably weaker opponent faces a much bigger and stronger adversary.

Sibal had said that the result of Bengal shows victory over arrogance and money power. “In West Bengal, Who lost: Arrogance, Might, Money power, Using Jai Shri Ram for politics, Divisive agenda & The Election Commission. She stood up to them & WON,” he said in a tweet a day after the result was declared.