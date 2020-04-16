Kapil Sibal says Centre has no national plan to deal with coronavirus outbreak; ‘Supreme Court must step in’

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that the Narendra Modi government has no national plan in place to deal with the coronavirus outbreak as mandated by the Disaster Management Act and demanded that the Supreme Court make an urgent intervention. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sibal said it is time for the Supreme Court to step in and ask the government to disclose to the nation what it has done under the Act.

He said that it is not known whether the government has prepared or activated a national plan as mandated by the law. He also said that the government does not even know how many people are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

Accusing the government of announcing the lockdown on March 24 without consultation with the state governments, he said the states were never prepared for it. “After all, they did not screen anybody from flights that were coming from other parts of the world. They only stopped the flights from China,” Sibal said.

Sibal claimed that there are no state or district plans in place and in the absence of a plan, there is confusion and ad hocism. “There is no national plan in place under the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act. The Prime Minister must disclose to the nation…what is that plan?” he asked.

He asked how mitigation measures are being taken and which institutional mechanisms have been put in place amid the lockdown. “What are the recommendations of the National Executive Committee pursuant to the opinion of the experts to the authority and what is the data available with the government on all this?” he questioned.

Stating that it is time for the Supreme Court to intervene, he said, “It is in the history of this court to take up matters of great significance suo motu, why not this? They should not even wait for a PIL.”

“This is one situation where the court must jettison all other matters and address this national emergency by ensuring that the government discloses to the court what it has done under this Act and what plan is there in place?” he added.

Sibal further said that the government should provide livelihood to the people and went on to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the address is not going to “resolve all those issues”.

“They are stranded, students are stranded in Kota. People are now coming on to the streets in Surat and in Bandra. We hear horrendous, heart-rending stories about people going without food and they are desperate to go back to their families,” he said. “People can’t sacrifice in a vacuum,” he said, adding that “not words but action on the ground is what will resolve issues.”

The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the Union Health Minister data, the country has reported 414 deaths and 12,380 cases till Thursday.