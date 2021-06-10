Kapil Sibal reacts to Jitin Prasada’s exit: ‘Congress leadership knows about problems, hope they listen’

Kapil Sibal said that neither corporate houses nor political parties can survive without resolving issues.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal today said that the party leadership is aware of the problems leading to the exodus of leaders from the party and hoped that they listen to the concerns. Sibal was reacting to former union minister Jitin Prasada’s exit from the party. Sibal said that neither corporate houses nor political parties can survive without resolving issues.

“I am sure leadership knows what the problems are and I hope the leadership listens because nothing survives without listening, no corporate structure can survive without listening and so is with politics. If you don’t listen, you will face bad days,” said Kapil Sibal.

Sibal, who is a member of the G-23 group of Congress dissenters, however, ruled out him joining the BJP. “We’re true Congressmen. Never in my life, I will think of joining BJP, like over my dead body. It could be that if Congress leadership informs me to leave, I may think of leaving party on that basis but won’t join BJP,” said Sibal when asked whether leaders are losing faith in the party.

He hinted that Jitin Prasada joined the BJP for his own benefit. “I am not against what Jitin Prasada did as there must be some reason which hasn’t been disclosed, but joining BJP is something I cannot understand. It shows we are moving from ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ to ‘Prasada’ politics, jahan prasad mile (wherever you benefit), you join that party,” said Sibal.

While Jitin Prasada joined the BJP yesterday, various reports claimed that he felt ignored in the party leading to his decision to jump ship. However, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge ruled out the theory saying that Jitin was given respect by the party. “Jitin Prasada was traditional Congressman, we gave him respect, he wasn’t ignored. He was general secretary and in charge of Bengal…He was allowed to contest every time. Despite this, if he blames Congress and ideology for which he and his father worked, it’s sad,” said Kharge.

Reacting to Kharge’s remark, Jitin Prasada said that he knows the situation in Uttar Pradesh and the connection between the people and the Congress. “He is such a senior leader but I know the situation in UP and the connection between people and Congress. I decided this after deliberating everything,” said Prasada.

On the other hand, rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh said that Jitin’s exit is a big loss for the party and the Congress must introspect. “It’s a big loss for Congress and the party should introspect why senior leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada have left. Congress is becoming one family’s party. His (Jatin) future will be bright in BJP,” said Aditi Singh.

Jitin Prasada’s exit has set the ball rolling for next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly election where the BJP will be hoping to gain from his presence as he is considered an influential Brahmin face in the state.