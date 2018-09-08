Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram admit Congress was divided on impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

Months after an uproar over the Congress-led opposition’s decision to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal have for the first time admitted that there was a division in the party on the issue. According to a report in The Indian Express, they said that though there was a difference within the party, it went ahead with the process to start the motion.

Sibal said that the Congress party couldn’t just sit back after the four most senior Supreme Court judges held an unprecedented media briefing in January questioning the CJI’s style of functioning. He said that it was the duty of the ‘right-thinking’ party to find out why the judges had to address the media, adding that all the party wanted was for “there to be an inquiry”.

“Maintaining that if there was something in the apprehension, it was the duty of every right-thinking party to find out why,” Sibal said while speaking at a panel discussion after the launch his book ‘Shades of Truth: A Journey Derailed’.

“We knew it may not pass the first muster…yet we went ahead with it…we wanted to make a point: even if we are in minority, if something goes wrong at that level we will take it up,” he said.

Chidambaram, while referring to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to reject the motion, said that the impeachment motion against the CJI was “not likely to pass even the first hurdle, and you know what the first hurdle was”.

“I subscribe to the view that it would be a futile exercise that won’t pass the first hurdle. As I predicted, the effort failed at the first hurdle,” the Congress leader said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury who was also present on the panel said that the three-month delay between the press conference by the SC judges and decision to move an impeachment motion was a ‘very, very damaging delay’.

“When the iron was hot, if they had moved immediately, many obstacles seen later would not have been there,” Yechury said.

In April, the Congress had moved an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Justice Dipak Misra before Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on five counts of ‘misbehaviour’. The impeachment motion was signed by 64 MPs. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman had rejected the notice on grounds that it lacked ‘substantial merit’ and was based on ‘assumption rather than factual proof. Later, the party had moved the Supreme Court contesting Naidu’s decision. But Sibal who was arguing for two Congress MPs – Partap Singh Bajwa (Punjab) and Amee Harshadray Yajnik (Gujarat), who had moved the apex court, withdrew the petition questioning the court’s order for setting-up a five-judge bench to hear the plea.