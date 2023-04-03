Kapil Sibal hits out at Amit Shah over “no riots under BJP rule” remark

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday called “yet another jumla” Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that riots don’t take place under BJP rule. Sibal also pointed out the number of instances of communal violence under a BJP government at the centre and in some states.

At a public meeting in Hisua falling under Bihar’s Nawada district, Shah said, “Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power in 2024 with majority, giving 40 out of 40 seats (in Bihar), and help BJP form its own government in the assembly polls in 2025. The job of straightening rioters by hanging them upside down (‘ulta latka kar’) will be done by the BJP.” “Riots don’t take place under our rule,” he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Also Read Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Congress workers protest over tickets in Bengaluru



Reacting to Shah’s comments, Sibal said, “Amit Shah: ‘Riots don’t take place under our rule.’ Yet another jumla (rhetoric).” The former union minister said, “5415 communal riots were reported between 2014-2020 as per NCRB data. In 2019 alone, there were 25 communal riots. Uttar Pradesh saw nine riots, Maharashtra saw four and MP witnessed two.”

In the backdrop of communal violence in the states of West Bengal and Bihar, Sibal had on Sunday questioned the “silence” of PM Modi over the communal flare-ups, and said “let not 2024 general elections be the reason” for the violence.

Sibal’s remarks had come after communal tensions hit Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities on Friday.

Also Read CBI court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in excise policy case till April 17



Several people were injured and vehicles, houses and shops were set ablaze in the communal flare-ups in both towns.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting over the communal violence that broke out during Ram Navami.

At the meeting, Kumar directed the police to be on alert, to identify the miscreants and act against them to maintain law and order. Officials have also been asked to monitor rumour mongers and take appropriate measures to curb misinformation or disinformation.