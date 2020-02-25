‘Kapil Mishra or anyone else’: Gautam Gambhir calls for action against those who gave ‘provocative’ speeches

By: |
Published: February 25, 2020 3:11:08 PM

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.

Kapil Mishra, East Delhi BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir, CAA, Jafarabad area, anti-CAA, latest news on kapil mishra“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters here. (IE photo)

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday condemned the violence in the city over the amended citizenship law and said action should be taken against any party member, “whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else”, who gave provocative speeches.

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence. “Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir told reporters here.

Related News

Mishra, who had contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-CAA sides.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Kapil Mishra or anyone else’ Gautam Gambhir calls for action against those who gave ‘provocative’ speeches
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi violence: Jamia committee demands BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s immediate arrest
2AAP legislators assured of adequate police force in violence-hit Delhi areas
3Who is Ramvir Bidhuri, BJP appointed Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly