Kanwariyas’ vandalism: Public display of hooliganism unacceptable, says Niti’s Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today came down heavily on kanwariyas for their unruly behaviour and wondered whether hooliganism should be allowed in the name of religion. Kumar tweeted, “Public display of hooliganism should be unacceptable. Behavior of Kanwarias on national highways is a public hazard. Why should state authorities not control this movement & stop loud offensive music & takeover roads for hrs. Should Hooliganism be allowed in the name of religion?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog. According to police, over 20 kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) damaged a grey Santro car on August 7.

The occupants of the car were a man and a woman, who had got into an argument with the kanwariyas. The man had allegedly slapped a kanwariya.

Following this, the kanwarias had damaged the vehicle with sticks. Traffic movement was also affected in the area.