Kanwar Yatra 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwariyas on Meerut-Delhi highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday showered Kanwariyas undertaking the annual holy pilgrimage with flower petals on the Meerut-Delhi highway. The Chief Minister reached the Delhi-Meerut highway from Saharanpur, where he showered flowers on the thousands of Shiva devotees gathered there.

The Chief Minister showered petals amid chants of ‘Yogi-Yogi,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ and ‘Jai Bhole’ from the worshippers of Lord Shiva. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad were also present alongside the UP Chief Minister.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts BJP sweep in Uttar Pradesh, Opposition stares at oblivion

Earlier this afternoon, officials of the state administration and police department took to choppers to shower rose petals on the devotees of Lord Shiva from Meerut to Barnawa.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad. (Image credit: Govt of UP)

The exercise is usual for the UP government since Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state. Every year, visuals show top officials of the administration and the police department showering flower petals on the Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, officers showered flowers on the devotees in Varanasi too.

Also Read: BJP plans UP overhaul ahead of 2024 polls, one-fourth of its MPs could face the axe

The Commissioner, DM and other senior officials took off in a helicopter from the Meerut police line. An aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra was conducted in the entire district and its boundaries.

Flowers were showered on the Augharnath temple via Police Line, Begumpul, Sivaya Toll, Mataur, Sakoti, Dadri, Khatauli, Salawa, Nanu Pul, Poothkhas Bridge, Jani Bridge, Niwari, Mohidinpur, Partapur Interchange, Subharti, Kankarkheda flyover. Furthermore, flowers were showered from the police line in Baghpat to the railway crossing, Barnawa police post, Galhaita village, and Puramahadev temple, a government release said.