Kanwar goes missing while returning from Haridwar

A kanwar, who was returning to Meerut after collecting holy water from Haridwar, went missing after reaching Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

His family members have lodged a complaint with the police in Muzaffarnagar yesterday.

They claimed that Preminder, a resident of Meerut, had gone to Haridwar as part of a Kanwar yatra. On his way back, he went missing from Muzaffarnagar on August 6, police said.

In another case, the police said they have identified the kanwar, who was found hanging from a tree near Kamheda village here.

He had gone to Haridwar to collect holy water.

The deceased was identified as Satender, a resident of Bhojaheri village, they said.

The matter is being investigated.

Thousands of Kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) from across the country carry out the ‘kanwar yatra’ – an annual pilgrimage – during the auspicious Hindu month ‘Shraavana’.