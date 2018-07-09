Kansas City shooting: Few tips in fatal killing of Indian student Sharath Koppu, say police

Police, who have not yet confirmed that man’s account, released surveillance footage of a suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.

The Kansas Police has said a few tips have been received in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indian student during a suspected attempted robbery at a restaurant and sought the community’s help to solve the case. Sharath Koppu, 25-year-old student of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was shot on Friday evening at J’s Fish and Chicken Market near 54th and Prospect, where he worked as a part-time employee.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital. “Only 3 tips have been received so far,” police spokesman Captain Lionel Colon said in an email yesterday, The Kansas Star reported. “We ask the community for continued help identifying the suspect.”

Koppu came to the United States in January to get his master’s degree in computer science. The shooting took place around 41 kilometers away from where 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in February last year by a US Navy veteran in a racially motivated attack.