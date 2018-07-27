Kanpur to help Congress salvage lost glory? Why Rahul Gandhi is kick-starting campaign from this UP town

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are a few months away and the Congress party has begun preparations in a big way under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi. The party president has been holding hectic parleys with different units of the party to assess the ground situation before sounding the poll bugle. According to reports, the Congress president has decided to kick off the party’s campaign from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, considered a politically crucial state in the entire country.

Reports say that Rahul has assured a delegation of Congress leaders from Kanpur, who met him yesterday, that he will soon visit the city to formally kick-start the campaign. Yesterday, Rahul had met the Congress leaders from the city in the national capital who were called here for a discussion. The meeting saw leaders advising him to kick-start the poll campaign from Kanpur, a suggestion he is believed to have agreed to.

The Kanpur parliamentary constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress party. But in 2014, the party lost the seat to BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi. The seat has always helped the Congress revive its glory whenever it has been through a tough phase. The party has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha seven times, the maximum by any party. Leaders say that Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi had always begun their campaigns from Kanpur whenever the party was in dire straits.

During the 1980 elections post-emergency, Indira had had kicked off her campaign from Kanpur which saw Congress coming back to the power with more than 370 seats. Likewise, Rajiv had also always kicked off the party’s campaign from the city of labourers and businessmen which resulted in Congress winning the elections.

Reports say that the leaders also discussed the agenda for the party including for the rally which Rahul should address in the city as a part of the Congress’ campaign. They said that issues like unemployment, rising fuel prices should be among others that the leaders must talk when they reach out to the people.