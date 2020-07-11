Kanpur shootout: Yogi Adityanath sets up SIT to probe all FIRs against Vikas Dubey

This comes just a day after the dreaded criminal was shot dead during an encounter near Kanpur.

Kanpur shootout: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate cases against deceased gangster Vikas Dubey. The SIT will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. In a detailed press release, the state government said that the probe will cover many aspects in the case such as — “whether the authorities took proper actions in FIRs filed against Dubey, whether those actions were enough to punish him and his accomplices? Whether the state took steps to get his (Dubey’s) bail cancelled? In FIR 65-2020, why steps were not taken to get his bail cancelled?”

The SIT will also investigate that number of public complaints against Dubey in Chaubepur police station and whether actions were taken on those complaints, and, if yes – what was the outcome. The investigation will also look into what actions were taken against Dubey and his accomplices under Gangster Act, Goonda Act, and NSA. And if there were lapses, then at what level. The SIT will also investigate the call recording details of Dubey and his accomplices of past one year and will recommend actions if the evidence of police involvement is found.

The SIT will also investigate what had happened in the night of July 2-3, when a police had gone to raid and came under attack. Eight police personnel were killed that night in firing between police and Vikas Dubey’s henchmen. It will be investigated whether lapses were committed in getting intelligence about the firepower and weapons with Dubey. It will also be probed that at what level the intelligence was gathered and whether police station had any information about the weapons.

