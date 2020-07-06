Kanpur shootout: How raid to arrest Vikas Dubey turned into a trap for police – arrested accomplice reveals all

Police outside the house in Bakru village, Kanpur, where the eight personnel were killed. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav

Gangster Vikas Dubey had received a call from someone in the police department about the raid to arrest him, one of his accomplices has claimed, The Indian Express has reported. The accomplice has been identified as Daya Shankar Agnihotri. He was arrested by police on Sunday.

Daya Shankar claimed that someone from the police department had called Vikas Dubey to inform him about the raid to nab him. Vikas Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who gave information about his whereabouts. The amount was later increased to Rs 1 lakh. The state government has now increased the reward on the head of the fugitive gangster to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The criminal is the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur. He is absconding after the incident even as police teams continue to search for the gangster and his accomplices. The incident took place in Bikru village of Kanpur district.

Daya Shankar, 42, was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Sunday. Police said he was shot in the leg when he opened fire on a police team and tried to flee on his motorcycle. He made the comments while speaking to reporters when police took him to hospital.

Later, a purported video clip in which he made these remarks was also circulated on the internet. Daya Shankar said in the video clip that after receiving the tip-off, Dubey rallied together 25-30 men and prepared them for the attack. He claimed that Vikas Dubey was among those who opened fire at the police team.

Daya Shankar, however, said that he was not among the attackers and was locked inside the house during the raid to arrest the wanted criminal who has been named in nearly 60 cases.

“Daya Shankar Agnihotri was named in the FIR and police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He is a close associate of Vikas Dubey and had also fired on the police party,” Mohit Agarwal, IG of Kanpur Range, said.

According to police, Daya Shankar and his family live in Vikas Dubey’s house. His wife works as a domestic help there.

While police said officials are checking his criminal record, an official said they had ‘not found any case against him so far’.

“We are already conducting an inquiry into the allegation that Dubey was tipped off about the raid,” Dinesh Kumar, SSP, Kanpur, replied when asked about Daya Shankar’s comments.

Meanwhile, Vinay Tiwari, Station Officer, Chaubeypur police station, was suspended on Sunday. According to reports, Tiwari’s link with Vikas Dubey is being probed by the police. Police said Tiwari’s call detail records are being scrutinised and assured that necessary action will be taken if evidence is found against him.

“We are also checking call detail records of a few more personnel posted at Chaubeypur police station. Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” said a senior police officer.