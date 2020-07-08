Where is Vikas Dubey? Man arrested during search for main Kanpur shootout accused tests Coronavirus positive

Kanpur shootout case prime accused Vikas Dubey was spotted in Faridabad. (File Photo/PTI)

Kanpur shootout news: Even as police are yet to nab Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur shootout, one of the three men who were arrested earlier today in connection with the case has tested positive for COVID-19, Faridabad police, Haryana, said today, ANI reported. The person was arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey. Earlier in the day, police had sent the man to transit remand, while the other two were sent to judicial custody.

Earlier today, Haryana police had arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a house in Faridabad. The raid was made after a tip-off that the gangster wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was holed up there, officials said on Wednesday.

News agency PTI reported that the CCTV footage of a person resembling the gangster trying to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night had gone viral. However, the man managed to flee before the police reached there.

As per an FIR lodged in Faridabad, a team of Faridabad Crime Branch had surrounded a house on Tuesday midnight on a tip off that Vikas Dubey and Kartikey were hiding in a house in New Indira Nagar complex in Haripur of Kheri Pul area.

PTI reported that when the police team asked the residents of the house to open the door, one person ran towards the roof and opened fire while two in the house tried to stop the team from entering, the FIR said. Later, the three persons were nabbed and identified as Kartikey, Shravan and his son Ankur who gave shelter.

The FIR mentioned that there was information about the presence of Vikas Dubey in the house, it did not clarify whether the gangster was actually present there or not.