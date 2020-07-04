Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey on the run, his house demolished — Latest Developments

Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said people had told the police that Vikas Dubey had built the house on a piece of illegally-occupied-land and was carrying out criminal activities there. (Pic: PTI)

Kanpur shootout: House of gangster Vikas Dubey, whose henchmen allegedly killed eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh during a raid, was demolished by district administration on Saturday. According to videos and photographs circulating on social media, the administration razed a sprawling house with high boundary walls and four iron gates — all brought to dust by JCB machines. The authorities also turned the vehicles including one Toyota Fortuner parked in premises into pieces of junk.

Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal was reported by ANI as saying that people had told the police that Vikas Dubey had built the house on a piece of illegally-occupied-land and was carrying out criminal activities there. “Police will seize his illegal properties & money in his bank accounts under the Gangsters Act,” Mohit Agarwal was quoted as saying.

The gangster’s house was demolished just a day after eight policemen were killed in the encounter which broke out when police went to arrest the history-sheeter in his village Bikaru, Kanpur. A massive hunt is on to nab Vikash Dubey, wanted in over 60 criminal cases such as extortion and murder.

Soon after the encounter in which police personnel lost their lives, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those responsible for the crime won’t be spared. “Sacrifice of our policemen will not go in vain and people responsible for this act won’t be spared,” the chief minister said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UP Police have formed more than 25 teams to nab the gangster who is on the run after the encounter incident. Speaking on the development, Kanpur-IG Mohit Agarwal told news agency PTI that all 25 teams were conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well to arrest Dubey and his accomplices.