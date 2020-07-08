Kanpur shootout: Amar Dubey, close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, killed in encounter in Hamirpur

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in encounter. (ANI photo)

Absconding gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police in Hamirpur district, news agency ANI reported.

The encounter took place at Moudaha area of Hamirpur on Wednesday morning. Amar Dubey was also a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. He was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF).

Amar Dubey’s encounter comes a few days after Vikas Dubey ambushed a police team that had gone to arrest him at Bikru village in Kanpur.

He was trying to escape to Madhya Pradesh when he was intercepted by the Special Task Force and killed.

Amar was also named as an accused in the attack on police in Kanpur. Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head for sharing information about his whereabouts. His name was the first in the list of most-wanted criminals that the police had prepared after the Kanpur shootout.

At least 20 dedicated teams comprising 200 police personnel have been formed across the state to track down Vikas Dubey.

Meanwhile, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal has issued orders to hold an enquiry against the entire police staff at Chaubeypur Police Station. All 68 police personnel of the police station have been sent to district lines.