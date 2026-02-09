A newborn girl died after a fire allegedly broke out inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a private nursing home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The incident occurred at a hospital in the Brahm Nagar area, just hours after the baby was born.

The shocking incident triggered protests by the infant’s family, who accused the hospital of negligence and attempting to hide the matter.

Police Begin Inquiry, No FIR Yet

Kanpur police said an inquiry has been launched into the incident. Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer of Bithoor police station, confirmed that no case has been registered so far. He said police teams are gathering information from the hospital management and staff.

The baby’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police officials said further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry and medical report.

Family Alleges Negligence, Stages Protest

According to police, the baby’s father, Arund Nishad, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, had brought his wife Shalu to the nursing home late Sunday evening after she developed labour pain. She delivered a baby girl later that night.

The newborn was shifted to the NICU for care. The family alleged that the infant was placed under a warmer machine, which suddenly caught fire. They claimed the baby suffered severe burns and died on the spot.

Family members also accused the hospital staff of delaying information about the incident. They staged a protest at the premises and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot and assured the family of a fair and thorough investigation.

In a separate incident, several people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco businessman hit pedestrians and a motorcyclist on VIP Road in Kanpur on Monday, officials said.

Police said the luxury car first rammed into a motorcycle rider before ploughing into pedestrians, leaving multiple people injured. The vehicle has been seized by the Gwaltoli police, and an investigation is currently underway.

An eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, told ANI that chaos followed the crash. He said the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident, while injured victims were rushed for medical help.