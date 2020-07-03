Kanpur News Live Updates: STF springs into action after 8 Uttar Pradesh police personnel killed in encounter

Kanpur Police Encounter, Kanpur News Latest Updates: At least eight Uttar Pradesh Police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, lost their lives after assailants opened indiscriminate fire as they tried to arrest criminal Vikas Dubey. The incident took place in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Nearly seven cops suffered critical injuries in the incident. All are currently admitted to a hospital in Kanpur and the condition of one of them is said to be critical. Police said the encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases. He had also won the election of village head and was also a Zila Panchayat member. DGP HC Awasthi said that the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been pressed into action. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and directed DGP HC Awasthi to initiate strict action against those behind the killings.
Highlights
SSP Kanpur said that policemen had gone to raid Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey following complaint of attempt to murder against him. "They were ambushed," the SSP told ANI.
DGP Awasthi said case under Sec 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Police had gone to arrest him. "JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reacted to the development angrily. He paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. The CM has asked DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against those behind the killings.
DGP HC Awasthi said that STF has been deployed. "IG/STF is reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work," he said. A large scale opeartion is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place.
