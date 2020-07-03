Kanpur News Live Updates: STF springs into action after 8 Uttar Pradesh police personnel killed in encounter

8 policemen killed in encounter with criminal Vikas Dubey in Kanpur.

Kanpur Police Encounter, Kanpur News Latest Updates: At least eight Uttar Pradesh Police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, lost their lives after assailants opened indiscriminate fire as they tried to arrest criminal Vikas Dubey. The incident took place in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Nearly seven cops suffered critical injuries in the incident. All are currently admitted to a hospital in Kanpur and the condition of one of them is said to be critical. Police said the encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases. He had also won the election of village head and was also a Zila Panchayat member. DGP HC Awasthi said that the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been pressed into action. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and directed DGP HC Awasthi to initiate strict action against those behind the killings.