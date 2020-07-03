  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Kanpur News Live Updates STF springs into action after 8 Uttar Pradesh police personnel killed in encounter

Kanpur News Live Updates: STF springs into action after 8 Uttar Pradesh police personnel killed in encounter

Updated: July 3, 2020 10:16:51 am

Kanpur News Updates, Vikas Dubey Criminal: 8 Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed after supporters of criminal Vikas Dubey opened fire on them.

Kanpur Police Encounter, Kanpur News Latest Updates: At least eight Uttar Pradesh Police officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, lost their lives after assailants opened indiscriminate fire as they tried to arrest criminal Vikas Dubey. The incident took place in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Nearly seven cops suffered critical injuries in the incident. All are currently admitted to a hospital in Kanpur and the condition of one of them is said to be critical. Police said the encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases. He had also won the election of village head and was also a Zila Panchayat member. DGP HC Awasthi said that the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been pressed into action. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and directed DGP HC Awasthi to initiate strict action against those behind the killings.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:15 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Kanpur encounter - Latest visuals

    SSP Kanpur said that policemen had gone to raid Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey following complaint of attempt to murder against him. "They were ambushed," the SSP told ANI.

    10:12 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Kanpur: Cops killed after Vikas Dubey supporters open fire

    DGP Awasthi said case under Sec 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Police had gone to arrest him. "JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died," he said.

    10:08 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Kanpur encounter today: CM Adityanath orders strict action

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reacted to the development angrily. He paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. The CM has asked DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against those behind the killings.

    10:06 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Kanpur Police Encounter: STF pressed into action

    DGP HC Awasthi said that STF has been deployed. "IG/STF is reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work," he said. A large scale opeartion is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place.

    10:01 (IST)03 Jul 2020
    Kanpur News: 8 UP police cops killed in encounter

    At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur.

