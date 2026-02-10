A high-speed Lamborghini crash in an upscale area of Kanpur on Sunday afternoon left at least six pedestrians injured and sparked a major controversy over who was behind the wheel and how police handled the case.

The luxury sports car ploughed into people and several vehicles, triggering panic at the scene. The incident took a dramatic turn a day later after a video surfaced on social media showing bouncers dragging a young man out of the driver’s seat. The man was later identified as Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra.

The footage intensified public anger and raised questions about whether influential connections affected the initial police response.

Conflicting claims over who was driving

The viral video, reportedly recorded about 24 hours after the crash, shows a bouncer pulling Shivam Mishra out of the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini Revuelto as bystanders urge others to film the scene.

However, Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, has denied that his client was driving. “His driver, Mohan, was driving. This is only an accident case. Since Shivam was not behind the wheel, no case should be made against him,” the lawyer said.

The police, though, have contradicted this claim. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said investigators found evidence indicating Shivam Mishra was driving at the time of the accident. “The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra’s bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra…”

Police action questioned, officer removed

Local residents and victims alleged that police initially showed leniency due to the Mishra family’s influence. They claimed the first FIR named “unknown persons” and that Shivam Mishra’s name was added hours later.

Following the backlash, the Officer-in-Charge of Gwaltoli police station, Santosh Kumar Gaur, was removed from his post and sent to the police line. Addressing the action, the commissioner said there was prima facie negligence. “He failed to follow proper procedure after the accident. Immediate action has been taken,” he said.

Those injured in the crash described terrifying moments. Sonu Tripathi, one of the victims, said he and his cousin were standing near their motorcycle when the speeding car struck them. “My cousin fell to the ground, and two others were thrown onto the footpath,” he told the reporters. All six injured were rushed to hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Witnesses also alleged that private bouncers accompanying the occupants of the car tried to control the crowd, further escalating tensions.

The incident has also renewed scrutiny of the Mishra family. Shivam Mishra’s father, KK Mishra, owns Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd and was previously investigated by the Income Tax department. During raids in March 2024, authorities seized around Rs 4.5 crore in cash, jewellery, luxury watches and high-end cars, including the Lamborghini involved in Sunday’s crash.

Police have now seized the vehicle for mechanical inspection, and the investigation remains ongoing.