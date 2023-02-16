Kanpur incident: ‘Those doing bulldozer politics in UP have taken lives of a mother-daughter,’ says Owaisi

On Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi indirectly attacked the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh for the death of a mother and her daughter in the Kanpur district of the state.

“Those doing ‘bulldozer politics’ in UP have taken the lives of a mother-daughter. They want to run the government with a bulldozer, not the Constitution,” said Owaisi.

They will not gain anything politically by doing all this and will fail in Telangana (Assembly polls 2023), Owaisi further said, reported news agency ANI.

It is worth mentioning here that during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region on Monday afternoon, a woman (44) and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out.

However, the family of the victims alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter were inside their home.

As the matter heated up, a case was registered against over a dozen people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the Station Officer (SHO), and Lekhpal (revenue officer).

“Based on the complaint of Shivam Dixit (victim’s son), a case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323, and 34 has been registered against the accused,” the police said, reported the news agency.

The demolition action, reportedly, was conducted by a team of district administration against “illegal encroachment”. Against the demolition drive, family members protested. They allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the move by the administration.

An altercation between family members and officials broke out, and during the fuss, a fire broke out, and the entire house was burnt.

Giriraj Singh lashes out at Owaisi

#WATCH | Whenever Asaduddin Owaisi opens his mouth, only poison comes out. He never talks about law. Jinnah may have gone, but many people have survived as Jinnah's heirs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh https://t.co/mhzZidq8b8 pic.twitter.com/efGXN18cFo — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticised Owaisi.

“Whenever Asaduddin Owaisi opens his mouth, the only poison comes out. He never talks about law. Jinnah may have gone, but many people have survived as Jinnah’s heirs,” Singh said.