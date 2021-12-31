Kanpur I-T raid based on actionable intelligence, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman; asks why Akhilesh Yadav is scared

The finance minister made the remarks when asked whether the tax department had raided the wrong person.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the income tax raids in Kanpur and Kannauj were based on actionable inputs received by the law enforcing agencies. The finance minister made the remarks when asked whether the tax department had raided the wrong person. She also slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his allegations that the money belonged to the BJP and asked how he is so sure about it.

“He (SP chief) should not be raising doubts about the professionalism of the organization which has gone there and proven that the house had (piles of cash). The height of the wall was equal to the height of the cash. This is proof that the law enforcement agencies are working honestly and catching the wrongdoers…How does Akhilesh know whose money was kept there? How is he so sure that it was BJP’s money? Is he a partner to them? If you are running a business in partnership with others, only then do you know the whereabouts of your and your partner’s money,” said Sitharaman while responding to media queries.

#WATCH | He (SP chief) should not raise doubts about the professionalism of the organization. The height of (seized) cash is proof that law enforcement agencies are working honestly… Should we wait for post-poll 'muhurta' or catch the thief today itself?: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/r3CyIcmw66 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

“The man was caught red-handed. Therefore, the former chief minister is shaken….Should we wait for a ‘muhurta’ or catch the thief red-handed?” said the minister.

Responding to questions, Sitharaman said that had a wrong person been raided, taxmen would have returned empty-handed.

“If so much money is found in the house of a wrong person, then is it your fault? Isn’t this his fault?… Is he scared? Is former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav ji shaken with this? Has he some interest in it?..23 kgs of gold is not found in a common man’s house. He (Piyush Jain) was caught and even then they are questioning,” said Sitharaman.

A war of words has been ensuing between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, both accusing each other of links with Jain. Today, the tax department also conducted raids at the premises belonging to SP MLC Pushpraj Jain Pampi and other perfume manufacturers in Kannauj and several other locations.