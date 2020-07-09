Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aides shot dead in separate encounters

A massive manhunt has been launched to arrest Vikas Dubey. (File image: PTI)

Two close aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were shot dead in separate encounters with the police in the early hours on Thursday, news agency ANI has reported. One of those killed is Bahua Dubey, who was present with Vikas Dubey during the police raid at Kanpur’s Bikru village where eight policemen were killed. Bahua was killed in an encounter with police today morning. Police have also recovered arms from his possession, Etawah SSP Akash Tomar said.

The second of the gangster’s aides who died today is Prabhat Mishra. Police said he was among the three men who were arrested yesterday. UP ADG – Law & Order Prashant Kumar said Mishra died after he was shot at by police while he tried to escape custody. It was earlier reported that he was critically injured after being shot in the leg and was being rushed to the hospital.

The encounters by the police come as police efforts intensify to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey who has been on the run for six days after the deadly ambush that left eight policemen dead. A massive manhunt has been launched to arrest the gangster following the encounter on Friday.

A total of 25 police teams have been formed to locate him and there have been several raids over the past few days that saw many of his aides either being killed or arrested. His house in Bikru village, where the encounter took place, has also been demolished. The incident brought the police under scanner after one of Dubey’s aides revealed that he was tipped off about the police’s plan ahead of the raid.

The police planned a raid at Dubey’s village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case. A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed during the ambush by the gangster and his aides. A total of 68 policemen at the Chaubeypur police station, under whose jurisdiction Bikru village falls, have been removed since the incident.