Kanpur encounter: UP Police raises bounty on fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh

Vikas Dubey first shot to prominence after the murder of UP BJP minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. With this high-profile murder, Dubey became a dreaded mafia with strong political links.

Kanpur encounter: The Uttar Pradesh police have increased the bounty on gangster Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Vikas Dubey, who is facing close to 60 criminal cases that include murder and extortion, had initially Rs 25,000 cash reward on him. However, this amount was increased to Rs 50,000 after his henchmen killed eight police personnel who had gone to arrest him. Now, that amount has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, considering the gravity of his crime. “The reward on the head of history sheeter Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs,” the office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has constituted as many as 25 teams to arrest the history-sheeter, who is now on the run. A day after the incident in which eight police personnel were killed, the district authority demolished Vikas Dubey’s mansion in Bikru village of Kanpur Nagar. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said that the villagers had informed the authorities that Dubey had constructed the house on captured land and had become the hub of all illegal activities.

Vikas Dubey first shot to prominence after the murder of UP BJP minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. With this high-profile murder, Dubey became a dreaded mafia with strong political links. His influence was such that he got tip-offs from his people including in police stations about the possible danger from the authorities. This was revealed by his aide Dayashanker Agnihotri, who is now under custody and was present at Dubey’s house when police personnel came under attack. During questioning after his arrest, Dayashankar said that Dubey had got a call from the police station, following which he called 10-20 people at his house. So far, four police personnel including an SHO have been suspended for allegedly leaking out the information about the raid. A massive hunt is on to nab the gangster and his posters have been put up on various toll plazas.