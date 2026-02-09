At least six people were injured on Sunday when a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a well-known tobacco trader hit pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road in Kanpur’s upscale Gwaltoli area, PTI reported.

A PTI report citing the police said that the accident took place around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall. The luxury car reportedly went out of control and crashed into people standing on the roadside and several vehicles, creating panic in the area.

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: The son of a tobacco businessman hit more than four people with his Lamborghini car. He hit a motorcycle rider and injured several pedestrians. The car involved in the accident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station. pic.twitter.com/ouwjRHYR0D — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

“The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area,” PTI quoted Atul Kumar Srivastava, DCP (Central), as saying.

Eyewitnesses describe impact

Eyewitnesses said the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then rammed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact threw the rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car climbed onto the motorcycle’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before finally hitting an electric pole and stopping, the report mentioned.

One of the injured, Taufiq from Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries, police said. Others involved in the accident suffered fractures and bruises.

Soon after the crash, angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to stay inside. Witnesses claimed that private bouncers who were with the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, which further worsened the situation.

Police reached the spot, rescued the driver and took both him and the injured people to a private hospital. Officials said the damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.

Later, chaos broke out at the police station as injured persons and local residents alleged misbehaviour by the accused’s associates. They also claimed the police were going easy on him because of his family’s influence. Some protesters alleged that pressure was being put on them to reach a compromise and that there was a delay in registering a case.

‘My cousin was thrown off the bike’: Victim shares his account

One of the injured, Sonu Tripathi, told mediapersons that he and his cousin were standing near their parked motorcycle when the car hit them. “My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint,” he said.

DCP Srivastava said the vehicle had been seized and that further action would be taken based on the complaint.”The injured were provided primary treatment. An FIR will be registered, and further legal action will follow,” he told PTI.

KK Mishra, the accused’s father, runs Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company involved in supplying tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.