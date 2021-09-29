Kanpur businessman dies in late-night police raid in Gorakhpur, six cops suspended

Meenakshi, the victim's wife, appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter for the registration of a case against the policemen and also to suspend them. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old property dealer from Kanpur died after he was allegedly assaulted by policemen who entered his hotel room in a late-night ‘raid’ in Gorakhpur on Monday, claiming to be looking for criminals. Six policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, have been suspended and the probe has been handed over to the SP (City).

While police claim that Manish Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room, the victim’s wife has alleged that the cops misbehaved with her husband and when he objected, “he was assaulted, resulting in serious injuries and his death…”. According to the police, Gupta received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

The incident took place on Monday midnight during a checking by the Ramgarhtal police. Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. On getting suspicious, they went to the room where the real estate businessman, Manish, was with his two friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon.

Police said when they were interrogating them, Manish fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state. Police rushed him to BRD Medical College, where he died during treatment. However, the victim’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta, and his father Nand Kishore Gupta while talking to reporters accused police of beating up Manish.

In a statement, Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada said, “During a check for criminals, police from Ramgarhtal police station went to a hotel. Three suspected youths from different cities were staying in one of the rooms. When the police team went there with the hotel manager, in panic, one of the men in the room fell and injured himself. After this, our men got him admitted to a hospital, where he was treated. He died during treatment at BRD Hospital. A panel of doctors will do a post-mortem. An investigation will be carried out to find out why the three men were here.”

Meenakshi appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter for the registration of a case against the policemen and also to suspend them.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday evening, Gupta’s wife Meenakshi said, “My husband had gone to Gorakhpur for some work. He booked a room in a hotel with two others who were meeting my husband on business. They later told me that my husband was beaten very badly by the policemen.”

“I too spoke to him and he said that he has to disconnect the call. He was in a state of panic. He then called my nephew and told him that police are torturing him and taking him to Ramgarhtal police station,” added Menakshi, who lived with Gupta and their four-year-old son Aviraj in Kanpur’s Barra area. Meenakshi said that despite her complaint, police were yet to lodge a case.

The two friends of Manish are in police custody and they told reporters that they are real estate businessmen and they came to Gorakhpur on the invitation of their friend Chandan for some business work.