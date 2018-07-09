​​​
Kanpur: 6 children drown in river Ganga

Six children have drowned in River Ganga River in Kanpur on Sunday. Three bodies have been recovered till now, and the rest three are yet to be recovered.

By: | Kanpur | Published: July 9, 2018 4:55 AM
Circle Officer Manoj Gupta, and the accident spot (Image: ANI)

The rescue operations are underway.

Speaking on the same, Manoj Gupta, Circle Officer, Colonelganj said, “Six children have drowned. We have recovered three bodies, and the rescue operation for the three is still underway. We got divers, nets, and boats for the operation.”

On Sunday afternoon, the boys, aged between 10 to12, went to take bath in the Ganga, where they drowned. They were spotted by some locals, who informed the police and divers.

The recovered bodies have been sent to Hallet hospital in Kanpur.

