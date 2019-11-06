Kannan Gopinathan, IAS officer who resigned from service over Kashmir crisis, chargesheeted

Gopinathan had resigned from the service days after the Centre abrogated special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (IE)

Kannan Gopinathan, the bureaucrat who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service earlier this year over the lockdown in Kashmir following Article 370 abrogation, on Wednesday claimed that he has been chargesheeted by the government on several grounds such as the use of “dilatory tactics” in the discharge of official duties and “displaying insubordination”.

The officer posted a copy of the alleged chargesheet and acknowledged its receipt. In a string of tweets, however, the officer launched a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah for the reasons that have been given in the charge-sheet.

In a series of tweets, the officer listed out the grounds on which the case has been built against him. Some of the reasons, as per Gopinathan’s own claims, are that he “did not put up file in time, did not complete underground cabling project in time, did not submit tour report for relief work in Kerala, and did not apply for PM excellence award”.

The alleged chargesheet also states that the officer’s interaction with media created an adverse image of the government. Reacting to this charge, the officer said: “It is your (government) actions that create such an image. Not my interactions. But good to know that you have been watching them. Slowly you will learn about fundamental rights. That’s the plan.”

Gopinathan also flagged a point in the charge sheet where the government has warned him against attempting to bring any outside influence on superior authority to further his interest. To this, the officer said, “Who is capable of politically influencing @HMOIndia other than @AmitShah. Now if only I could influence him. But let me try anyway. Sir, please restore fundamental rights in Kashmir”.

Gopinathan had resigned from the service days after the Centre abrogated special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He said that the Centre was well within its right to scrap the special status but the people of the state too have the rights to protest against the move, which the government was denying them. Soon after putting down his papers, the officer interacted with media and spoke at length on Kashmir.