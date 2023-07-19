Kannada lecturer says Chandrayaan-3 mission ‘will fail’, government seeks explanation

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has initiated an inquiry into a social media post made by a Kannada lecturer, Hulikunte Murthy, at a PU college in Malleswaram. Murthy’s post allegedly ridiculed the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The tweet, written in Kannada, reportedly stated, “Chandrayaan-3 will be a failure…” Murthy used the phrase ‘Tirupati nama’ to express his skepticism, suggesting that the moon mission would face another setback.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully performs third orbit-raising maneuver of spacecraft

It is worth noting that a team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists had recently offered prayers at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh before the anticipated Chandrayaan-3 launch.

The deputy director of PU (Bengaluru North) became aware of Murthy’s social media post on Monday and promptly addressed the matter.

Also Read: Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach! Could it be Chandrayaan-3 debris?

“We have sought an explanation from the lecturer as to why he posted such a message. He will submit his reply on Wednesday, and based on it, we will take appropriate action,” the deputy director stated.

Former education minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Suresh Kumar lashed out at the state government over the lecturer’s conduct and sought a clarification on the matter from School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

Kumar highlighted that Murthy’s post was published on the same day the country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Questioning how such an individual, who is a Kannada lecturer and also a Dalit activist, could effectively motivate students and demanded an explanation from Murthy while warning him against repeating such “irresponsible behavior” in the future.