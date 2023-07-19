scorecardresearch
Kannada lecturer says Chandrayaan-3 mission ‘will fail’, government seeks explanation

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has initiated an inquiry into a social media post made by a Kannada lecturer at a PU college in Malleswaram, who allegedly ridiculed the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Written by India News Desk
The tweet, written in Kannada, reportedly stated, "Chandrayaan-3 will be a failure…" Murthy used the phrase 'Tirupati nama' to express his skepticism, suggesting that the moon mission would face another setback. (Photo: Indian Express)

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has initiated an inquiry into a social media post made by a Kannada lecturer, Hulikunte Murthy, at a PU college in Malleswaram. Murthy’s post allegedly ridiculed the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The tweet, written in Kannada, reportedly stated, “Chandrayaan-3 will be a failure…” Murthy used the phrase ‘Tirupati nama’ to express his skepticism, suggesting that the moon mission would face another setback. 

It is worth noting that a team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists had recently offered prayers at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh before the anticipated Chandrayaan-3 launch.

The deputy director of PU (Bengaluru North) became aware of Murthy’s social media post on Monday and promptly addressed the matter. 

“We have sought an explanation from the lecturer as to why he posted such a message. He will submit his reply on Wednesday, and based on it, we will take appropriate action,” the deputy director stated.

Former education minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Suresh Kumar lashed out at the state government over the lecturer’s conduct and sought a clarification on the matter from School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. 

Kumar highlighted that Murthy’s post was published on the same day the country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Questioning how such an individual, who is a Kannada lecturer and also a Dalit activist, could effectively motivate students and demanded an explanation from Murthy while warning him against repeating such “irresponsible behavior” in the future.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 13:13 IST

