Kannada actors Darshan, Devaraj injured in car accident, security stepped up as fans gather outside hospital

Kannada film industry stars Darshan and Devaraj suffered injuries after their car rammed into a divider near Hinkal Bridge on the Mysuru ring road. Devaraj’s son Prajwal was also travelling along with them when their car met with the accident in the wee hours of Monday. The injured have been admitted to the Columbia Asia hospital in Mysuru.

While Darshan sustained a fracture near his fist, Devaraj suffered injuries in his abdomen and Prajwal, minor abrasions. Darshan’s friend Antony, who was behind the wheel at the time of the mishap, also suffered injuries. According to TOI, the police have booked Antony under different sections of the IPC.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, however, it is apprehended that the driver might have lost control over the car due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Police have started an investigation into the case. According to an Indian Express report, Darshan’s car went missing from the accident spot and the police were also not informed about the incident.

Darshan is shooting for his upcoming film in Mysuru for the last couple of days. Before leaving for Bengaluru, Darshan spent Sunday in Mysuru along with his friends and took part in activities related to Dussehra festival.

Darshan, who made his debut as the lead actor in the Kannada movie ‘Majestic’, has acted in about 60 movies. Devaraj, nick-named ‘dynamic hero’ for being a versatile actor, has acted in more than 200 movies.

Fans and family members have reached the hospital to see the stars and the police have created a security cover to control the crowd. Authorities have also requested fans not to gather in front of the private hospital to avoid disturbance to other patients.