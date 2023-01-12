Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi court rejects bail to accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Delhi’s Rohini Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case which resulted in the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Earlier today, the court, after hearing the submissions filed by the Delhi Police and the defence counsel, had reserved its verdict till 2 PM.

The counsel for the defence had argued that the accused was not present in the car at the time of the incident. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, had claimed that the accused misled the probe and harboured the other accused in the case.

Meanwhile, a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar arrived in Delhi to examine the car involved in the incident. The team has arrived at the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the matter.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car which dragged her for several kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The incident, which occurred on the intervening night on December 31 and January 1, sparked widespread outrage over the lack of monitoring by the Delhi Police. The Home Ministry eventually intervened and a high-level probe was ordered.

Deepak Khanna(26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police immediately after the incident. Two more accused — Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush Khanna were later arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.