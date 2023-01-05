Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police on lookout for two accomplices who ‘tried to shield’ accused

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two more people who are suspected of “trying to shield” the accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, reported The Indian Express.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

He added that the two persons are “trying to shield” the accused.

A senior police officer told IE, “Ankush asked the accused to lie about the fact that Amit was driving the car since Amit doesn’t have a driver’s license. The accused then told the police that Deepak was driving the car.”

“The other person, Ashutosh, is the brother-in-law of the owner of the Baleno. He had the car and lent it to the accused. We have found he tried to tamper with the evidence. We will arrest him as well,” the officer added.

Anjali Singh’s body dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala

On New Year, 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was riding a scooty was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car in the wee hours, following which her body was dragged for over 10 -12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. She was accompanied by her female friend, who escaped with minor injuries, and had fled from the spot out of fear, police said.

Five people – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal – have been arrested in the case. While the FIR and initial inquiry said that Deepak was driving the car, later investigations revealed that Amit was behind the wheel.

Police said so far investigations have revealed that there is no link between the accused and Singh.

Family demand culprits be hanged

Meanwhile, on Thursday, family members and neighbours of Singh held a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station on Thursday and demanded that the five culprits be hanged.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of the 20-year-old woman and assured a government job to one of her kin.