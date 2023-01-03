Kanjhawala case: Delhi girl, hit and dragged by car, was with a friend who fled from spot

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the 20-year-old woman who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and dragged several kilometres two days ago was accompanied by a female friend at the time of the accident, reported The Indian Express.

Police said the girl was with the deceased Anjali Singh but fled from the spot out of fear after she suffered injuries, while Singh’s legs got stuck in the car. The woman has been called to record her statement, police said.

In the wee hours of Sunday, on New Year, Singh’s two-wheeler was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car and her body dragged for around 10-12 km from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, according to police. Five persons who were inside the car have been arrested and are in police custody.

CCTV footage showed Singh leaving a hotel around 1.45 AM from a new year party along with her friend. While Anjali wore a pink coloured t-shirt, her friend was wearing red. According to the footage, the friend was driving the scooter, while the victim was riding pillion. However, another CCTV footage showed that they changed places and the victim was driving the vehicle when it was hit by the car, reported PTI.

Police said Singh’s friend escaped with minor injuries, and fled the spot, while Singh got stuck in the car and was dragged for over 12 km.

MHA intervenes, Delhi Police constitutes probe committee

Meanwhile, as protests continued in the national capital, the Union Home ministry on Monday sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police in connection with the death of the 20-year-old girl. The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit the report immediately.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has also directed the Police Commissioner to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on their part.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that one of the accused in the Kanjhawala incident is associated with the BJP. They alleged that accused Manoj Mittal is with the BJP and accused the Delhi L-G and the Delhi Police of “protecting” him.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the results are awaited.