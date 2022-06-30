Kanhaiya Lal beheading: Thousands storm streets of Udaipur, raise slogans demanding justice

Days after the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Udaipur as local police drove away a group of unruly mob gathered around the place where the horrific incident took place, according to reports.

The rally which was called by Hindu organisations to demand strict action against the perpetrators went ahead peacefully and permission was taken from the local administration. After today’s protests initially started as ‘silent’ march, many raised slogans like “Jai Jai Shri Ram”, “Madarse Band Karo”, “Hinduon Ki Hatya Band Karo”, “Sangathit Hindu Samarth Bharat”, “Rajasthan Sarkar Neend Se Jago”, while others were carrying saffron flags, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a Bajrang Dal-led rally, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)president Alok Kumar. while saying that madrassas can’t be “used as nurseries of terrorism,” said, “The Udaipur incident is a result of religious frenzy. The way a section of Islam understands jihad is extremely dangerous. This section feels it is okay to attack, kill and loot non-Islamic people, abduct and exploit women. Due to this, violence and unrest has spread in many parts of the world.”

Many have questioned the move by the local authorities to give official nod to the march today even after several protests in the city following the gruesome incident turned violent. Ahead of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s visit, the CM appealed to the people not to engage in any protests as the law was taking its own course.

Gehlot, who met the family of Kanhaiya Lal today, told news agency ANI, “State government took immediate action and arrested them. Their involvement with international organisations was also unearthed. The Special Operations Group is fully cooperating with the NIA. Case registered under UAPA sections. I appeal to people to not do any protest.”

The video of a tailor being killed was released on Tuesday afternoon by two individuals over “insult to Islam.” After the incident, both the Rajasthan and Centre have stated that the incident was an act of terror with the Union Home Ministry asking the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe. “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” it had said.

The NIA on Wednesday filed a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the two accused, who the agency claimed, sought to “strike terror among the masses across the country”.

