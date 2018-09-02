Kanhaiya Kumar to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls Begusarai on CPI ticket: Report

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 from Begusarai constituency in Bihar as a nominee of the Grand Alliance which comprises RJD, Congress, NCP, HAM(S) of Jitan Ram Manchi, Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav and Left parties, a report in Times of India said.

It said that the Congress and RJD have agreed to leave the seat vacant to allow Kanhaiya enter the fray. Citing a source close to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, the TOI report said that Kanhaiya will contest the election on Communist Party of India symbol and that all constituents of the Grand Alliance will support his candidature. Earlier in April this year, the CPI had elected Kanhaiya to the 125-member national council.

The TOI report, while citing an RJD functionary, said that as per the seat-sharing agreement within the partners of the Grand Alliance, the Begusarai seat should have gone to the RJD, “but Lalu wants Kanhaiya to contest from here”.

The Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is being currently represented by BJP’s Bhola Singh who had defeated RJD’s Tanveer in 2014 polls. CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh had finished third in the previous election.

Kanhaiya, who had gained attention after being charged with sedition in connection with a controversial event being held in February 2016 within the JNU premises, is a native of Bihat panchayat which falls under the Barauni block of Begusarai district in north Bihar. While Kanhaiya’s father is a farmer, his mother is an Anganwadi worker.